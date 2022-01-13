As Peters announces reelection bid, prosecutors announce grand jury investigation

Tina Peters said she will again run for clerk and recorder in Mesa County, as prosecutors announced a grand jury will investigate election equipment tampering.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A grand jury will investigate allegations of tampering with election equipment in a Colorado county where the clerk is accused of being involved in a security breach of elections equipment.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said Thursday that a grand jury in Mesa County has accepted the case and will assist in an ongoing investigation into the allegations, which has been underway for several months.

They didn't say who would be investigated but the move comes as Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is being investigated over an alleged security breach involving elections equipment in May.

“Over the past few months, we have made progress in the multi-agency investigation into allegations of Mesa County election equipment tampering and official misconduct. The Mesa County grand jury accepted the case on January 12 and will assist with the investigation," their statement said.

Also Thursday, Peters announced she will run for re-election.

She has remained in her job as state and federal officials investigate whether the Republican breached her own voting system security to leak files to election rigging conspiracy theorists, though Peters was removed from her role as elections director in the county last year.

Earlier this week, Colorado's Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold offered Peters a deal to return to election duties if she would agree to having a supervisor, among other stipulations.