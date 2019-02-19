CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Police work gets physical, and regular physical training is pretty much a job requirement.

That's not as easy in the winter, so on days like Monday, the Castle Rock Police Department moves its workouts inside.

While officers with two legs can go to a gym, K-9 Ronin gets his training in a heated pool at the Animal Care Center of Castle Pines.

"Here recently we've had a lot of snow and a lot of ice and I don't want him slipping on the ice," Ronin's handler and CRPD Officer Todd Thompson said.

Ronin is a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois-German Shepherd mix, trained in narcotics detection, suspect searches and suspect apprehension. Currently, he is Castle Rock's only police dog (CRPD usually has two police dogs, and is in the market for a second).

The staff at the Animal Care Center of Castle Pines has been caring for Castle Rock's police dogs for more than 13 years, free of charge. That care includes physical therapy in the center's lap pool.

"It's very important for all police officers to be at the peak of their physical fitness," Thompson said. "Just like we work out at the gym, they can work out in these pools."

Kristen Purcell is a certified veterinary technician who works with Ronin in the pool once a week.

"Swimming is beneficial because it is highly cardiovascular while being non-weight bearing," Purcell said. "So, it's protecting his bones and joints while he's really able to engage his muscles."

Ronin swims for about 15 minutes per session, both with and against the flow of an artificial current. Purcell and Thompson say Ronin likes the workout so much, he often resists orders to get out.

"He's my troubled teenager - tests me every single day," Thompson said. "Ronin in Japanese means masterless Samurai, and that's pretty much how he runs his life."

Officer Thompson has been the handler for three Castle Rock police dogs, including Ronin. When the other two retired, the city sold them to Thompson for a dollar apiece.

