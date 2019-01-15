DENVER — One week into the job, Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) revealed his plan to pay for full-day kindergarten statewide.

Polis said Tuesday that he wants the state to spend $227 million to cover his plan, saying that it could be paid for because of an improved forecast on property tax collection. That updated outlook by legislative council projected $257 million more in the next 18 months.

Currently, Colorado funds half-day kindergarten for every child. If his plan is approved, parents could send their children to full-day kindergarten by fall.

According to Polis, his plan would free up $100 million that local school districts use to fund kindergarten. He said districts could now use this for other priorities, including teacher pay or reducing class sizes.

RELATED: State of the State: Polis advocates for free full-day kindergarten, importing prescription drugs from Canada

"This proposal leverages our improved economy and the recent updates in the estimates to benefit our schools and provide full-day kindergarten without impacting any of the other education budget priorities," said Polis.

The budget also calls for the state spending a little more than a million dollars for anyone to purchase cheaper prescription drugs from Canada.

The governor will recommend his changes to the budget committee Wednesday. Then, it's up to lawmakers to decide how to divvy up the money.

This story will be updated.