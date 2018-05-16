She “broke the climbing internet”, one online columnist wrote.

Sasha DiGiulian made waves with one single Instagram post.

First, the backstory.

DiGiulian had just returned home from Europe. She was supposed to be on a climbing trip there. But she got a call from her mother telling her grandma was in the hospital. She likely wasn’t going to make it.

“I was in a dark place,” DiGiulian said. Then, she opened up her social media.

Friends sent her a screenshot of a post from a fellow professional climber’s parody Instagram page. It poked fun at DiGiulian, fat-shaming her.

The climber, Joe Kinder, had poked fun at her in the past, she said. She approached him personally and asked him to stop. It was obvious with this post that he hadn’t gotten the message, she said.

“The only way to stop behavior like this is to stand up to it,” she said. “I chose to share something that had been hurting me for some time.”

So, DiGiulian took that screenshot of the post, and created one of her own, exposing the hateful meme to her 369,000-plus followers.

A post shared by S A S H A • D I G I U L I A N (@sashadigiulian) on May 3, 2018 at 11:34am PDT

“People make mistakes but this was really hurtful,” she said. “I think change only happens in moments like this.”

Her post got 9,000-plus likes and hundreds of comments. Some of those comments were supportive, others were hurtful as well.

“I wanted to make an example that we don't have to just put up with things that are hurtful to us,” she said. “We have a right to stand up for ourselves.”

Since her post, the other climber has apologized twice. He also lost two key sponsorships.

A post shared by Joe Kinder (@joekinder) on May 14, 2018 at 9:48am PDT

Now DiGiulian hopes this whole experience will help others.

“Some of the really strong messages that I received were from other parents or other women or men who said, ‘hey I was bullied too and I didn't want to put up with it’ or ‘I was hurt and thank you for giving me the strength to stand up for myself,’” she told Next.

But she says the most impactful part of this experience, was learning how many of her close friends had seen the nasty posts, but didn’t say anything to him.

“Why didn't you stand up for me? Why was this okay... why were you aware of this and let it go on?” she wondered.

“When we see behavior that we disagree with, we have a responsibility to stop it in the tracks too. If a friend of mine was experiencing this... I stand up for my friends,” she said.

That’s the message she’s hoping everyone takes away from this experience.

“I want people to know that you can stand up for people,” she said.

DiGiulian admits, if she hadn’t been in such a dark place at the time, she may not have made this so public. But in the end, she’s glad he did.

© 2018 KUSA