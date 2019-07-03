CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The iconic red barn that sits near the Arapahoe-Douglas county line along South Parker Road is getting some love.

Over the next five to six months, construction crews will work to stabilize and preserve the landmark that dates back to the 1870’s.

That means access to the popular backdrop for family photos and senior pictures will be far more limited until at least the fall. Visitors will still have access to the 17 Mile House and the Cherry Creek Regional Trailhead, although parking will be limited.

The barn is part of Arapahoe County’s 17 Mile House Farm Park.

The preservation work will allow the public to more safely explore and learn about the area’s rich history of pioneering and agriculture.

“We’re about 17 miles from the intersection of Colfax and Broadway in Denver,” Arapahoe County Open Spaces Operations Manager Glen Poole said. “Before in the 1870’s when this barn was built, it sat along [a] travel corridor known as the Cherokee and Smoky Hill Trails, and travelers came along through this site, and that’s what makes it special today.”

The park is situated near a more developed part of the county, but remains a rural setting.

“This historic site is different than some historic sites around Denver that show what the wealthy had and where they were at,” Poole said. “But this house, the barn, tell the story about land use history – what folks did as settlement happened here in Arapahoe County – and that’s what makes it unique and worth preserving.”

A $200,000 grant from the History Colorado State Historical Fund will help pay for the $320,000 barn project. The rest will come from the Arapahoe County Open Space Sales and Use Tax and a donation from the Cherry Creek Valley Historical Society.

Improvements will include foundation repairs, roof replacement, weatherproofing and reconstruction of the barn’s east brick wall.

“Public access – that’s the main driver for us – is to allow this building to be experienced by the public, and they can enjoy it and learn about the history of the building and the history of Arapahoe County,” Poole said. “I’m not from Colorado, and that’s a part of what makes learning about Colorado history important.”

The project should be finished in time for Arapahoe County’s annual Fall Festival, which is held on the property in October.

