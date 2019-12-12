The Public Trust Institute has filed a complaint with the state's Independent Ethics Commission, alleging that former state Rep. Joe Salazar, D-Thornton, violated the state's two-year timeout on lobbying activities.

The complaint was filed Wednesday by new executive director Suzanne Staiert, formerly deputy Secretary of State under Wayne Williams and now a Republican candidate in state Senate District 27.

The complaint claims Salazar conducted lobbying activities less than two months after he left the General Assembly. Salazar served three terms representing House District 31, choosing to run for Attorney General in 2018 instead of trying for a fourth term. He now runs Colorado Rising, an environmental action group.

Among Amendment 41 provisions is one that bars former state lawmakers from lobbying for two years after they leave elected office. The term "lobbying" is defined in state law as “communicating directly, or soliciting others to communicate, with a covered official for the purpose of aiding in or influencing” the consideration of any bill pending in the Colorado General Assembly.

Click here to read the full story from Colorado Politics.