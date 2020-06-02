FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A woman accused of lying when she filed a petition seeking to take away the guns of a university police officer involved in her son's 2017 death has been released from jail, a day after being arrested.

Susan Holmes was arrested by police in Fort Collins on Tuesday, more than a week after authorities issued an arrest warrant for her. She was wanted for saying she and the officer had a child in common in seeking one of the first court orders under Colorado's new red flag law.

The law only allows family or household members or law enforcement to seek the temporary removal of someone's guns.

Holmes' son, Jeremy, was killed by Cpl. Phillip Morris, an officer with Colorado State University, after an incident near campus.

Morris was cleared of wrongdoing in this case.

Holmes was released on a $5,000 bond.

