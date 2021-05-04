Congressional redistricting group replaces chairman following outcry over social media posts

The Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission removed Danny Moore as chair following reports on his social media posts alleging election fraud.

DENVER — Colorado’s Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission voted to remove Danny Moore from his position as chair because of social media posts alleging the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

The bipartisan group voted 11-0 to unseat Moore from his role, though he will remain on the commission. Moore abstained from voting.

Moore chose not to voluntarily resign from the position because of what he posted online. Screenshots from his Facebook page show Moore wrote President Joe Biden won in 2020 by stealing the election. He also declared that “mass mail-in ballots can be controlled by the people you give them too [sic],” like postal workers or election staff.

Other posts made claims about alleged lies from news outlets and referred to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus.”

Moore’s removal is the first major decision made by the commission, which Colorado voters decided to form instead of having legislators redraw political district lines every 10 years. The 12-person group includes four Democrats, four Republicans and four unaffiliated voters.

All members applied for their positions on the committee, and Moore’s colleagues previously opted to make him chairman.

Moore said in Monday’s hearing that he believed he was being targeted for being a Black conservative and said he is not a conspiracy theorist. As he previously told 9NEWS, he said he made his posts to start a discussion.

"I think the thing that we value most is our First Amendment right to have an opinion. My opinion is of no greater or lesser value than anyone else's opinion. It's meant to put out there so people can have a conversation around the election, conversation around our First Amendment rights,” Moore told 9NEWS a week before his removal.

“So, yes I should be the person that you want in charge as chair to question the fairness of our election, the fairness of our approach to this. I think I am more than qualified and any statement that I've made does not disqualify me."

Carly Hare, the vice-chair, will take over for Moore.