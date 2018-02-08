The state is sorting through Colorado's hundreds of abandoned oil and gas wells and categorizing them by risk.

Regulators have ranked 63 of them as being the highest risk, seven of those being in Adams County.

Regulators - in their attempt to prevent a tragedy like the deadly flow line explosion in Firestone last year - want to get to the most dangerous wells first.

KUSA

They found 365 total that need to be plugged or fixed.

Governor John Hickenlooper is requiring state regulators to make public reports annually on their progress.

You can take a look at the full list from regulators here.

RELATED COVERAGE

Elected leaders ask Hickenlooper for more oil and gas regulations

Victims of Firestone home explosion remembered one year later

Crews demolish home next to site of deadly Firestone explosion

Colorado to accelerate cleanup of 'orphaned' oil, gas wells

Mapping Colorado's invisible pipeline network

Cause of deadly Firestone home explosion 'narrowed down'

Oil and gas wells may pose greater health risks to nearby residents, CU study says

The locations of failed oil and gas flowlines are still not easily found even after an 'update'

© 2018 KUSA-TV