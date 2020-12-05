Restaurant that defied public health order recently received $5,000 town grant

C&C Cafe was among dozens of Castle Rock businesses that received a small business grant for COVID-19 hardship.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The restaurant that made national news for defying a public health order is among dozens of small businesses that received a small business grant from the Town of Castle Rock for COVID-19 hardship.

The town council approved a $5,000 grant for C&C Cafe along with dozens of other small businesses on April 21.

The $5,000 amount was the maximum amount paid out to businesses that applied. Other businesses received smaller amounts like $500 and $2,500 according to the list of payouts, which totaled $266,500.

Small businesses also had to show they applied for a Small Business Administration loan in order to receive the grant money.

C&C's owner April Arellano hung up the phone when 9NEWS reached out to ask her about the grant and if the business did receive any Small Business Association (SBA) funding.

Mayor Jason Gray said there is no recourse built into the granting process that would have allowed for the money to be taken back after payment.

At the time of the application process, businesses were required to follow “applicable laws.”

The restaurant made national news for opening up their business to dine-in customers on Mother's Day in defiance of a state-wide public health order.

On Monday, the Tri-County Health Department ordered the restaurant closed for defying the public health order.