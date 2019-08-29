DENVER — Photography started as a hobby for Charlie Simmons in 1984 while he was in the military. He went on to serve 27 years with the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office before retiring in February 2019.

Since then he, his wife Tricia, and their two cats have been living in a fifth-wheel camper, driving across the country taking photos for local law enforcement agencies.

They started the non-profit business Badges Across America to help get the job done.

“I had 20 years of history on a job that I had hardly any images or memories from,” said Simmons. “Seeing that we didn't have any images of ourselves at the sheriff's office kind of compelled me to bring my camera along with me.”

He began documenting himself and his colleagues while on the job. Now as a retired cop, he hopes to give memories, tell stories, and help communities get to know the people who serve them day in and day out.

“Getting to spend the time with them and then take the photos and capture these images - I am living the best of both worlds," he said.

Hear more from Simmons in the story above, shot by 9NEWS photojournalist Mike Grady.

