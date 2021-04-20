CDPHE investigating viability of Adams County fairground vaccine doses

The Advanced Urgent Care vaccine site at Riverdale Regional Park has been temporarily shut down due to vaccine temperature concerns.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — State health officials are reviewing temperature logs and consulting with vaccine manufacturers to see if storage temperature variations impacted vaccine doses administered at the Adams County Fairgrounds inside Riverdale Regional Park.

The vaccine site, managed by Advanced Urgent Care, was temporarily halted by the state after investigators reviewed temperature logs and determined the facility's refrigerators didn’t maintain a required storage temperature.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), 3,590 people received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at that site since it opened. The state temporarily confiscated 2,769 doses of vaccines that were being stored at the site while it investigates the problem.

Jaimyn Taylor, the business development director for Advanced Urgent Care, told 9NEWS the state approved the refrigerators at the site before it opened, though no inspectors from the state health department visited at the time to ensure compliance. Taylor said she was told the state health department was too short-staffed to visit the site before it opened.

CDPHE said in a statement that it approved Advanced Urgent Care to use standalone household refrigerators at the fairgrounds site, as long as those refrigerators maintained at temperature between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius. The state required Advanced Urgent Care to use temperature loggers to verify the temperatures stayed in that range.

Last week, after another COVID-19 vaccine site was shuttered by the state over temperature problems, CDPHE requested temperature logs from Advanced Urgent Care. The department said in a statement that those logs showed the refrigerators at the fairgrounds did not maintain the right temperatures, so the state asked Advanced Urgent Care to stop operations there. The statement said CDPHE was working with the company to help them acquire pharmacy grade refrigerators.

Advanced Urgent Care set up a text message and online live chat system to answer patients’ questions. The healthcare provider has also contacted all patients who were vaccinated at the site to keep them informed of the latest information.

The state also asked Advanced Urgent Care to pause operations at a vaccine site at Front Range Community College over similar temperature concerns.

Advanced Urgent Care’s vaccine site at its Brighton office was not impacted by this shut down, as inspectors found acceptable storage temperatures there.

Contact 9News Reporter Steve Staeger with tips about this or any story by e-mailing steve@9news.com.