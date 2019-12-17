DENVER — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Andrew Romanoff describes Colorado's future as somewhat of a dystopian hellscape in a political ad released Monday.

Romanoff's online video titled “Home,” the first political video from his campaign, shows a family in Colorado Springs in what it calls the "not so distant future." They're huddled in hazmat suits as tornadoes bear down.

“What I miss most is the sunshine,” a young girl is heard saying from what appears to be a bunker. “I just hope we can see the sunshine again one day.”

Romanoff then begins narrating the video and tells the audience that “this is not the stuff of fiction,” as scenes of floods, droughts and natural disasters appear on the screen.

“This ad represents the fundamental motivation of the Romanoff campaign: heading the movement in Colorado to combat the climate crisis. Progressives are more motivated than ever by our planet’s degradation by fossil fuel corporations,” Romanoff’s campaign said with the release of the video. “Our campaign is taking a stand against the politicians on corporate payrolls who refuse to take action on a Green New Deal or invest in a clean energy economy. With the support of climate activists in Colorado and nationwide, we will win this.”

With more than 200,000 Twitter views in its the first day, the 4-minute campaign ad drew online attention, something Romanoff has struggled to attract in the Democratic primary. Romanoff, the former Colorado House speaker, is competing against former Gov. John Hickenlooper and others who are all vying to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in 2020.

Climate change is where Romanoff sees an advantage over Hickenlooper, who has been criticized by activists for having a cozy relationship with the energy industry, and who once bragged about drinking fracking fluid.

Hickenlooper did not appear to address the ad, but Republicans were quick to blast the video on Monday.

Gardner called it in “insane” in a tweet and suggested someone should check on Romanoff, who stepped down this year from leading Mental Health Colorado.

A spokesperson for the National Republican Senate Committee described it as fearmongering.

"The kind of fear-mongering Andrew Romanoff tries to accomplish with this video contributes nothing to the debate on any issue," Joanna Rodriguez said in a statement, adding the video provides no policy solutions. "His unabashed support for the Green New Deal and other progressive policies from Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez put Colorado jobs and economic growth at risk."

A company called WIN Digital Media produced the ad.

