DENVER — Dave Genova, the general manager and CEO of the Regional Transportation District, announced his “voluntary retirement” late Friday afternoon after nearly 26 years with the public transportation agency.

“It has been a privilege to serve the Board, our incredible team of employees and our community," Genova said in an RTD news release about the announcement. "I am confident that our very capable leadership team will continue to guide the agency in our mission to serve the traveling public,”

Genova took on his role in late 2015.

In his tenure, Genova oversaw the opening of the University of Colorado A Line, the commuter rail line that runs between downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. The train had been plagued with concerns from the start, including complaints about train horns and timing issues with crossing gates that delayed federal and state approvals.

He also supervised the delayed opening of the A Line’s sister train, the G Line, which runs from Denver to Arvada and Westminster.

The statement does not say when Genova’s retirement will begin, but the announcement said he is committed to a smooth transition.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

