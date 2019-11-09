DENVER — We started 2019 with a futuristic invention roaming the streets of Colorado.

In January, RTD launched the state's first bus without a driver. The autonomous vehicle was used for several months, as part of a trial period.

Now that the trial is over, we wanted to know if the shuttle is coming back anytime soon.

RTD told us they are now exploring what's next for the driverless shuttle. They haven't made any decisions on whether it will come back permanently, but the agency said it learned a lot from the trial run.

They were able to get a better understanding of how the technology works, and its reliability. The EasyMile AV is 100% electric, and uses a series of sensors to navigate and avoid hitting things. The shuttle took passengers on a four-stop route from its 61st and Pena Boulevard commuter rail station.

For now, the shuttle is back with its manufacturer Easy Mile while RTD decides whether to bring the shuttle back.

So for now, travelers in Denver will have to settle for an actual human being operating their shuttle.

