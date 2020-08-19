Want to weigh in on who should be in charge of RTD? There's a homework assignment for you

The three women who are finalists to lead RTD have created video presentations outlining their thoughts on the agency's future.

DENVER — The three women who are finalists to take over Colorado’s troubled Regional Transportation District (RTD) have created video presentations sharing their visions for the agency’s future, and the public is allowed to share their thoughts on who is the best candidate.

The video presentations are available by clicking or tapping here until Sunday. There's also a survey.

Of course, public input is just one component in what will fuel the RTD Board of Directors' decision. A final selection about who will lead the agency is slated for next week.

Here are the three finalists, who were chosen from dozens of national candidates. None of them come from Colorado or RTD.

Debra Johnson: She has held positions at the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, and Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Agency. She is currently the deputy CEO at Long Beach Transit in California.

Adelee Le Grand: She is currently the chief mobility officer for the Atlanta-region Transit Link Authority, and has also worked as the chief strategy officer for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority.

Tina Quigley: She served as the CEO for the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada until she retired last November. Quigley started her career as a planner at McCarran International Airport.

Who takes the RTD job will take over an agency that has a $166 million pandemic-fueled budget shortly. There have also been lengthy project delays that predate COVID-19.

RTD's CEO position has been vacant since Dave Genova retired in January.

Paul Ballard took over on an interim basis in February.