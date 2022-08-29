RTD’s new police chief makes more money than the chiefs of Colorado's 3 largest police departments

The agency confirms Joel Fitzgerald will make $250,000 per year to run the transit agency’s police department.

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District's new police chief, Dr. Joel Fitzgerald, makes more than the chiefs of Colorado’s three largest police departments, an analysis of police leadership salaries by 9NEWS found.

That sum is more than police chiefs in Colorado’s three largest cities: Denver, Colorado Springs and Aurora.

In Denver, Chief Paul Pazen saw his salary increase to $236,505 on July 1 of this year, according to an ordinance. Pazen oversees a force of approximately 1,430 sworn officers, according to a department spokesperson.

Aurora’s new interim police chief, Dan Oates, is making $219,000, according to Lt. Chris Amsler, a department spokesman. Oates oversees 704 sworn officers. His predecessor, Vanessa Wilson, was on track to make $215,736 before she was fired earlier this year.

In Colorado Springs, the new police chief, Adrian Vasquez, makes $205,359 to manage an authorized force of 803 sworn officers.

RTD’s transit police team is made up of 21 sworn officers, an RTD spokesman told 9NEWS last week when Fitzgerald was sworn in.

RTD said Fitzgerald also oversees a team of 294 contract security personnel, as well as 15 officers from the Denver, Aurora, Thornton and Lakewood police departments who work various shifts for RTD.

RTD has yet to respond to a 9NEWS request for comment regarding the chief’s salary.