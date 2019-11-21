DENVER — Would people who use public transportation in the Denver area prefer for the Regional Transportation District (RTD) to cut service, or do they want to keep the status quo?

RTD will reveal the results of its two-week “Your Voice Matters” survey at a meeting on Thursday night.

The survey followed RTD’s announcement that the agency was considering service cuts in response to an operator shortage. Without cuts, RTD would continue as it has, with unreliable service.

People were also permitted to weigh in via telephone town halls or in person at certain light rail stations.

9NEWS will be at the meeting when it begins at 5:30 p.m. RTD General Manager Dave Genova and COO Michael Ford are expected to be in attendance.

This story will be updated.

RELATED: RTD survey: Cut service or keep the status quo?

RELATED: CDOT plows roads despite driver shortage

RELATED: RTD has a temporary plan to prevent temporary route cuts

RELATED: RTD eyeing possible service cuts

RELATED: RTD's new campaign looks to address declines in ridership, changing travel behavior

RELATED: Light rail E, F, H, R lines disrupted by power issue Wednesday morning

RELATED: Ridership on RTD light rail decreases significantly

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark