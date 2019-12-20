DENVER — More than 10,000 bus and train rides per weekday will be affected if the Regional Transportation District (RTD) implements its proposed reductions, and the number climbs even higher when special event and weekend service is considered.

RTD will cut service to 19 of its bus routes and eliminate six all together, the agency announced Thursday.

Weekend service on the D Line, between Denver and Littleton, will be axed, and weekday service on the R Line, from Denver to Aurora, will be reduced to every 30 minutes.

The 16th Street Mall shuttle would go from running every 90 seconds to every 3 minutes.

Special event rides, like the Broncos Ride, BuffRide and extra service for Colorado Rockies games, would all be discontinued.

The reductions are part of a plan to cope with an ongoing operator shortage. Current RTD operators are working mandatory overtime to accommodate passengers, but bus and light rail service has been unreliable.

RTD asked riders last month whether they prefer the unreliable timing and unpredictable cancelations, as they've been dealing with, or if they would rather see service cut. The majority preferred cuts, RTD said.

Overall, the impacts look like this:

WEEKDAY "BOARDINGS" IMPACTED:

BUS: ABOUT 20,000 (including 16th Street Mall Shuttle)

RAIL: 5,673

SATURDAY IMPACTS

BUS: ABOUT 500

RAIL: 8,593, (data not yet provided from the D and C Line changes)

Special service = between 28,450 and 32,450 (estimated counts)

SUNDAY/HOLIDAY IMPACTS

BUS – ABOUT 700

RAIL – 6,846 (data not provided from the D and C line changes)

Special service = between 28,000 and 32,000 (estimated counts)

This story will be updated.

