DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is giving the public a chance to weigh in on proposed service cuts.

RTD’s feedback survey began Monday and will run through Nov. 17.

People can weigh in by:

Attending a telephone town hall meeting with RTD CEO Dave Genova at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Completing a short survey from RTD staff at select bus and light rail stations on Nov. 11, 12, 13 and 14.

Completing the survey online.

Submitting a comment to RTD on social media.

RTD said last month that it's considering "significant" service cuts because of difficulty in recruiting and retaining bus and light rail operators.

An RTD memo said many operators have been forced to work six days a week for years, and admitted the struggles with employee recruitment and retention have hurt the reliability of its services -- directly impacting customers.

RTD's online survey gives riders two options to pick from: keep current service levels with unreliable schedules, or reduce service, which means a greater chance of on-time performance.

RTD plans to take results from the survey to the Board of Directors later this month.

