Union: RTD is threatening hundreds of layoffs to balance budget

There is a $166 million gap in the transportation agency's budget.

DENVER — The union representing RTD bus drivers and light rail operators said Tuesday that it has learned RTD is threatening to layoff hundreds of employees as part of a plan to fill a $166 million gap in the agency’s budget.

“Sources at RTD have been releasing information over the weekend that it intends to move ahead with layoffs of hundreds of its front-line employees, even as its new General Manager and CEO Debra Johnson has not yet taken over the reins,” a statement from Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1001 reads.

An elected RTD board member briefed on the proposal told 9NEWS the layoffs could impact more than 600 employees. Some are represented by the union but others aren’t.

9NEWS has reached out to RTD for comment on the proposed layoffs and the union’s statement.

“RTD is fear-mongering,” ATU 1001 president Lance Longenbohn wrote in the statement.

At a study session on the budget issues last week, RTD’s Chief Financial Officer Heather McKillop presented board members with scenarios to cut the budget to address the $166 million gap. Her proposal suggested making $14 million in cuts to administrative costs.