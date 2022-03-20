Russian oligarch's Colorado property could be frozen in US sanction: CNBC

The White House has already sanctioned several oligarchs to put financial pressure on Russia.

DENVER — A Russian billionaire who owns the steel mill in Pueblo and homes in Colorado's high country could see some of his residential property seized by the U.S. government.

Roman Abramovich, known as the owner of the Chelsea soccer club that he now plans to sell, also owns the EVRAZ steel mill in Pueblo and two mansions in Snowmass, as reported by CNBC.

One of the homes is a 14,000-square-foot mansion just outside of Aspen. Abramovich purchased it for about $36 million in 2008, but the mansion is reportedly worth more than $50 million in today's market. The other home is a 5,500-square-foot chalet he purchased for just under $12 million.

CNBC reports the properties owned by the Russian oligarch are prime targets for an asset freeze if Abramovich is sanctioned, as these properties were both purchased and remain under his name. Most American real estate owned by Russian billionaires and oligarchs is held through shell companies or LLCs, CNBC said.

Their report also said the government would not take ownership of the properties unless it's proven Abramovich committed a crime.

