AURORA, Colo. — Sebian Holiday died on June 19, 2018, but his dream to own a recreation center for people of all abilities lives on today through his dad.

“This is my son’s legacy,” Keithan Holiday said of Sēb's Recreation Center. “His goal was to create a facility dedicated to people like himself, which was disabled. The center is for everyone, but we cater to people with special needs.”

Sebian was born with muscular myopathy. The degenerative muscle disease took his life when he was 16.

Sebian's idea for a rec center was born when he visited Keithan, at the rec center where he worked as a fitness instructor, as a kid. He wanted something to do, just like everyone else.

Sebian lived long enough to see his idea become a reality. When we first met him in March 2018, Sēb's Recreation Center had opened in Aurora just a few months prior. The facility included traditional gym equipment, but also gave people with special needs a place to do crafts and play games.

Keithan described the last two years without his son as devastating and rewarding. When we stopped by on this day, people filled the place – lifting weights and playing ping pong. Keithan said hundreds of people come into the facility each month.

He hopes his son would be proud of what this rec center has become, but maintaining the facility, and carrying on Sebian's legacy, comes at a cost.

“Last year – November – for my son’s birthday, we started a weekend warrior campaign. We were hoping to receive 500 people to donate $10 a [month]. Unfortunately, we didn’t come close to that goal.”

Keithan guessed that about 32 people have made that commitment to the recreation center. He said he currently lives off his retirement fund as he works to keep Sēb's afloat.

As the lease comes closer to running out, Keithan wants to get the business a grant writer, in addition to more donors.

“It’s a need. It’s not something that I’m trying to be rich [from]. If I’m going to be rich, I’m going to be rich in helping people,” he said.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit the recreation center website.

