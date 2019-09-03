DENVER — Tanya Zanib Salih put a lot of thought into her outfit of the day.

“This is a tobe which is actually a traditional garment Sudanese women wear,” said Salih. “These colors represent the old Sudanese flag. What people are for is freedom, justice and peace.”

The concepts of freedom, justice and peace have been on Salih’s mind for the past few months. The Denver-based singer and musician is a first-generation Sudanese-American. She witnessed the beginnings of an uprising when she went back to Sudan for a family visit in December 2018.

“There’s been thirty years of oppression and the people are done. They’ve had it and the people are ready to stand up for their rights,” explained Salih.

After decades of government corruption and a recent hike in prices for staples such bread and fuel, many Sudanese people have taken to the streets in protest. Salih arrived in the capitol city of Khartoum just as the uprising began.

“I actually wanted to go to all of these protests and I was ready to go out and fight in the streets and be with my people, but my family was more in a state of fear than I was,” said Salih.

Instead of protesting with the masses, Salih shared information about the crisis on her Instagram account.

“I realize a lot of my followers in the States have no idea of what’s going on,” said Salih.

Upon Salih’s return to Denver, she decided to continue to use Instagram to collect and share information about Sudan. She is also using her love for music to start conversations about Sudan.

“I think music is a tool of healing and raising awareness and also just empowerment, “said Salih.

“Right now, I am currently working on a collaboration with another Sudani artist in the States. I am working with a Sudani artist in Sudan and then one in Abu Dhabi. These are kind of three different projects, but we are all trying to do some music around the revolution,” said Salih.

Salih will use social media content to influence her music.

“I am hoping to capture these videos and either use them for an artistic means, so whether using it for the revolution song and putting a video together to represent what’s happening. This is part of why I am doing this project, is collecting these so the song can tell the story but then we can visually see what’s happening along with the words. So, kind of getting all parts of the brain to comprehend this and really internalize this because we need more compassion around this.”

Even though Salih lives in Denver, she thinks she can have an impact on the crisis by spreading the word about the crisis in Sudan.

“It’s hard in Denver because there is not a huge Sudanese presence. But there’s influencers here, there’s political figures, there’s senators, there’s representatives that do have connections to the bigger sources. You know [this is] just a call to action, a call to awareness hoping that anyone that can see this can hopefully spread the message whether it’s in conversation on their own platforms or to someone who maybe has the answer or means of helping my people in Sudan really find their freedom and their peace.”

