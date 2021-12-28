Remembering Smoky Hill field's namesake, who didn't give up when life threw him a curve

Kevin Wolitzky faced curveballs at Smoky Hill High in Aurora and in adulthood. He was paralyzed after years of baseball. Friends say it never changed who he was.

AURORA, Colo. — Sports venues these days are known by the corporation that pays millions to have its name on the building.

It is refreshing when there is a story behind the name, like at Smoky Hill High School in Aurora, where baseball is played on Kevin Wolitzky Field.

"He was so honored to have this field named after him. He took great pride in it," said Leda Wolitzky, wife of former Smoky Hill baseball player Kevin Wolitzky.

Wolitzky was not just a stud baseball player in the late '80s and 1990. He was a stud prep athlete in four sports: baseball, track, cross-country and swimming.

"The phenomenal thing about Kevin, he was all-state in two sports his senior year, both of them in the same season; all-state in track, the 800-meter and all-state shortstop in baseball," said Kevin Wolitzky's high school baseball coach, Steve Cavnar. "He was just a phenomenal athlete, but more importantly, a phenomenal person."

Kevin Wolitzky passed away last week following a stroke. He turned 50 in November.

"He loved his family and he loved the Lord and he's OK," said Leda Wolitzky.

Leda met Kevin in 1999, almost a decade after he was thrown the curve of his life.

After graduating from Smoky Hill in 1990, he went to the University of Northern Colorado on a baseball scholarship.

On a fall day in October, practice was canceled because of weather.

"They went out in a snowstorm, rainstorm and basically slid into bases," said Cavnar.

"When he slid, he must have slid too steep," said Leda Wolitzky.

"Kevin did a head-first slide into home plate and. unfortunately, cracked his fifth and sixth vertebrae," said Cavnar. "It was described to me as bruise on the spinal cord, and when I first heard that, you think of a bruise, 'OK, that's something that's probably going to heal. It's probably going to be OK.' But it did not."

"He knew right away. He said he pushed up and took a deep breath and he fell back down and he knew right away that he was paralyzed. And he didn't let it stop him," said Leda Wolitzky.

His coach remembers something unexpected while visiting Kevin at Craig Hospital in Denver.

"He was lying in bed, had the halo around his head, you know, he was in traction. I walked in, leaned over, smiled at him, and I said, 'hey Kevin.' And he looked at me and he said, 'coach, how you doing? How's your wife? How's your son, Jason? Your daughter, Jenny? That's the first thing he said to me. I don't know how else to say, that's who Kevin was," said Cavnar.

"He just had a different direction that his life went in after he was injured, but he still had all the amazing things that anyone could ever wish for," said Leda Wolitzky. "He did not give up. He didn't let his injury push him down or give up on life."

The baseball field at Smoky Hill would be named in his honor.

"We had a big ceremony at the field with Kevin and much of the current baseball team at that time, as well as much of the community," said Cavnar.

"He just loved it out here," said Leda Wolitzky.

The two of them met a few years later, and went on their first date without Leda intending it to be their first date.

"He tricked me," she laughed.

He invited her over to watch the football game between the University of Colorado and Colorado State University.

"A bunch of people came over and he asked me, 'Oh, everybody's going out to dinner after, do you want to go?' And everybody left, and just he and I ended up going out to dinner. And that was our first date," said Leda Wolitzky. "He never thought he'd have a family or get married or have kids, and we were so blessed that the Lord gave us three daughters."

He loved watching his girls play sports.

He announced softball games when 19-year-old Ella was in high school.

"He had so much fun doing that, playing walk up songs for the kids," said Leda Wolitzky.

He cheered on 16-year-old Mira and 14-year-old Kyra at their gymnastics meets.

"He loved being a part of their sports and encouraging them in that," said Leda Wolitzky.

Just behind the backstop at Smoky Hill, there is a plaque honoring Kevin Wolitzky Field. It includes a quote from the four-sport athlete turned engineer: "Remember, the time is here for greatness!"