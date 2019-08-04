COLORADO, USA — A bill floating through the Colorado Legislature would change the temporary traction law to an all-winter-long policy.

HB 19-207 would require drivers to always have winter travel protection, regardless of the weather conditions. That requirement would be enforced on Interstate 70 from September to May.

The law is intended to focus on the area between Morrison and Dotsero.

Currently, when the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) restricts road use due to a winter storm, a person is required to use certain traction-control equipment.

Under the new bill, CDOT would look at the best possible ways to educate the public about the law and how to enforce it, such as through checkpoints.

The bill:

Allows for current technology and traction options.

Sets minimum standards for tires.

Requires traction equipment to be carried on I-70 between milepost 133 (Dotsero) and milepost 259 (Morrison) from Sept. 1 through May 31 when icy or snow-packed conditions are present.

According to CDOT, the current traction law was enacted 76 times between the months of October 2018 and December 2018. CDOT says there were 63 spin-outs or slide offs, along with 167 crashes, during that time.

The bill passed its third reading in the Senate Monday. It will now head back to the House.

“Anything we can do to improve traffic and improve safety on I-70, particularly in the wintertime, is just one more step toward solving a very troublesome and difficult set of problems,” said Sen. Bob Rankin, a Carbondale Republican who is in favor of the bill.

State Sen. Ray Scott, a Grand Junction Republican, voted no on the bill in the past, but now said he supports it.

“I voted 'no' in the past...because there was no enforcement,” Scott said. “We’re tough on trucks, we really watch trucks.”

Opponents have said they are concerned the bill would create undue and unfair costs that would burden drivers.

