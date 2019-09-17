DENVER — Why would a referee throw a flag on you at your workplace?

Stealing office supplies?

Spending time on your work computer for personal use?

Holding a defensive lineman?

We'll get to your missteps, but first we need to address what happened in the Denver Broncos game on Sunday, when left tackle Garett Bolles was called for four holding penalties -- two of which were accepted.

"Anytime the hands are outside, that's holding. Inside, you're pretty good," said former Broncos offensive tackle Ryan Harris.

Harris came by the 9NEWS studios to demonstrate what is holding versus what isn't holding.

"What you don't want to do is grab on the outside because you cannot materially restrict or alter the path of the defender," said Harris.

Rule 12, Article 3 of the National Football League rulebook states:

An offensive player is permitted to block an opponent by contacting him with his head, shoulders, hands, and/or outer surface of the forearm, or with any other part of his body.

A blocker may use his arms, or open or closed hands, to contact an opponent on or outside the opponent’s frame (the body of an opponent below the neck that is presented to the blocker). If a blocker’s arms or hands are outside an opponent’s frame, it is a foul if the blocker materially restricts him. The blocker immediately must work to bring his hands inside the opponent’s frame, and as the play develops, the blocker is permitted to work for and maintain his position against an opponent, provided that he does not illegally clip or illegally push from behind.

"I went through a whole year, 19 games, without getting a holding call," said Harris. "I would ask the refs, "Hey ref, I'm thinking of getting into refereeing when I'm done, what do you think?' They're thinking, 'Oh, he's into the rules, he's not going to break the rules.' Not one holding call."

But was it because he wasn't holding or because of his schmoozing?

"I mean, if I wasn't called for it, I wasn't doing it. Were you speeding?" Harris joked.

Give Bolles credit, he talked to reporters after Sunday's game.

His penalties were public.

