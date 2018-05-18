Things worth fighting for are also worth fighting over.

That's what some journalists did this week, as they talked about how to save the Denver Post. Two town hall-style meetings were held at the Denver Press Club.

Journalists, readers, community leaders got together to talk, and even argue about whether the Post can be saved from its hedge fund owner that is pulling near 20 percent profits and cutting the paper to shreds.

Several ideas were thrown around - a new owner, a new Rocky Mountain News, a subscriber boycott, and probably anything else you can think of. The discussions were passionate and profane at times (so it may be offensive to some).

If you're curious about the discussion, you can watch the videos here and here, thanks to the Colorado Independent, which hosted the events.

