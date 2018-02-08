LITTLETON – The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicle's three-day closure of all offices statewide for a technology upgrade was an unexpected inconvenience for a few people who showed up Wednesday morning at an Arapahoe County office in Littleton.

Destiny Knitter, who stays busy working multiple jobs, thought she finally had time to get her vehicle registration up to date.

“I actually had a client that canceled today,” said the full-time hairstylist and bartender. “So, I was like, ‘Oh, perfect.’”

Knitter had let her registration expire and was attempting to renew when she found out DMV offices will be closed to the public until Monday.

The delay means Knitter will either have to risk being pulled over and ticketed for her expired tag or have someone else drive her from job to job. “[I’ll] probably have my grandpa drive me around like [I’m] a child,” she said.

The closures are for the launch of a new statewide computer system known as Colorado Drives.

DMV workers will spend the next few days learning how to use the new system.

“This is a really significant milestone for Colorado as we move from a 35-year-old computer system into the new era of a new computer system that will be more efficient, more integrated and more streamlined,” said Communications and Public Information Manager for the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder’s Office Haley McKean. “Come Monday, dozens more services will be available online.”

