Often in life, you focus on the bad – in the ever-changing Denver especially.

You hear a lot about the traffic, the influx of transplants, the rent that’s too high, the A Line that’s late sometimes, but you’ve got to remember there’s tons to love about the Mile High City.

Enter a list someone found in City Park aptly titled “10 things I love about Denver.”

Here’s the list:

1. Breweries

2. Cultural Diversity

3. The 300 days of Sun

4. The People

5. The lightrail

6. Mountains

7. Low humidity

8. Good Food

9. Sports Support

10. Puppy Love

Of course, there’s so much more that can be on this list … but it’s a good reminder that we live in a pretty incredible place.

