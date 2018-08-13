At this point, complaining about people moving to Colorado is basically the state pastime.

But, someone went beyond just posting a comment to Facebook and actually did the real-life equivalent at the Colorado-Wyoming border.

A 9NEWS viewer spotted this apparently homemade addition to the “Welcome to Colorful Colorado” sign off southbound Interstate 25 south of Cheyenne over the weekend. The sign, which looks like it was drawn with magic markers, reads “No Vacancy.”

It’s not clear how long this sign has been there. 9NEWS viewer Matthew Lee said he spotted it on Aug. 10:

A bunch of bikers took a photo with the No Vacancy sign on that same day:

9NEWS viewer Christine Hegstrom also saw a "No Vacancy" sign on the Colorado-Nebraska border off I-76. However made this isn't as good of an artist as the person farther north, nor as good at spelling.

Amy Ford, a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Transportation, said they are the agency with jurisdiction over the welcome signs. She couldn’t say how often they’re vandalized – or if someone’s tried to post a “No Vacancy” sticker before.

Usually, Ford said people are pretty cool about not vandalizing the welcome signs, since Coloradans have a lot of ownership in them.

A CDOT crew will be responsible for peeling off the homemade sticker at the Wyoming border.

Maybe this is the part where we tell you that although there is tangible evidence of Colorado’s population boom, it’s actually only the seventh fastest-growing state in the nation. The Centennial State’s population grew 1.7 percent from 2016 to 2017, according to a report from 24/7 Wall Street.

With that being said, that same report found Colorado’s population grew 17.4 percent since 2006 – the most of any state other than Texas and California.

While it may not have been intentional, the placement of the “No Vacancy” sign at the Wyoming border could bear some significance: 24/7 Wall Street says it is one of the fastest-shrinking states, with many people fleeing for other parts of the union.

