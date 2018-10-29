DENVER — Passengers waiting for the A Line at Denver's Union Station had an interesting surprise over the weekend: a party bus pulled up instead of the usual train.

Construction on the N line disrupted service on the A and B lines Saturday and Sunday, so the Regional Transportation District, which operates all of those lines, did what it usually does to fill the void of resources. They worked with a middleman company to hire charter buses that could shuttle passengers to their destinations.

Regional Rail Partners, the contractor working on the N line, paid for 28 charter buses to transport passengers from affected stations, an RTD spokesperson told 9NEWS. One of those was a party bus.

RTD hired charter buses, including at least one party bus, to help shuttle A line passeners affected by construction this weekend. Courtesy: Elizabeth Decolvenaere.

Elizabeth Decolvenaere boarded the bus, heading toward the airport. In a Facebook post, she wrote other passengers were just as confused as her.

Pictures Decolvenaere posted online show what look like leather seats, mirrored ceilings and poles for dancing on the dimly lit bus. She said the driver offered to turn off the bus' flashing colored lights, but the passengers objected.

After all, it is a party bus.

Elizabeth Decolvenaere posted on Facebook about her experience riding on a party bus toward the airport instead of the usual A line train.

It also appears that at least one passenger had their luggage sitting next to them on the floor, instead of propped up on a luggage shelf life it would be on the A Line.

RTD couldn't say how many party buses have been used in situations like this before. A spokesperson told us they get whatever is available when they use charters, so it's possible a party bus may be used again in the future, too.

And now you know.

