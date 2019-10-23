CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Since 1976, Cherie Colburn has driven past a South Metro firehouse in Centennial. Meeting the firefighters who worked there is something she has always wanted to do.

At 91-years-old, Colburn’s wish came true.

She went to the firehouse to meet the team earlier this month.

“That was the most exciting experience I’ve had in recent years,” she told Next with Kyle Clark.

Cherie Colburn

South Metro Fire

Firehouse 32 sat at the corner of Orchard Road and Quebec Street for 40 years. The building was torn down, and then replaced by a new building earlier this year. But the station never lost its appeal for Colburn.

Her family stopped by the firehouse a few weeks ago to ask if she could take a tour. South Metro Fire said the firefighters welcomed the idea, and they were happy to see Colburn make it in for a visit and to, literally, fulfill a bucket list item for her.

“The bucket list – No. 1 on my list. They took me up in a bucket and satisfied that!” she said.

RELATED: 'I'm tickled to death that I did it': 82-year-old grandma crosses white water rafting off bucket list

RELATED: 97-year-old attends first prom, wins prom queen

RELATED: Nearly 8 decades later, Manual students get high school diplomas

RELATED: A Vietnam veteran's bucket list wish to become a US citizen came true today

RELATED: He's climbed & skied down all 54 of Colorado's 14ers. He's scaled Everest. Now he's sharing the lessons he's learned from the top of the world

Cherie Colburn

South Metro Fire

“They wanted to know if I was afraid of heights, and I said ‘Definitely not,’” she said. “I’ve lived in Colorado all my life, in Denver. And it was just beautiful. The whole scene.”

Colburn will be moving to Portland soon to be with her daughter. She said there couldn't have been a better farewell to her hometown.

“The firemen in there are so gracious and so nice, I mean, you’d like to like to adopt them all,” Colburn said. “They didn’t make me feel like a stranger at all.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark