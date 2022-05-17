Stapleton signs removed, replaced on frontage roads along I-70

CDOT acquired these roads from Denver for construction related to the Central 70 Project.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation has removed street signs labeled for the neighborhood formerly known as Stapleton.

The roads, previously known as "Stapleton Drive North" and "Stapleton Drive South," are along Interstate 70, just east of Colorado Boulevard.

The streets are in the city of Denver. CDOT, however, acquired them for construction related to the Central 70 Project, in which crews are reconstructing a 10-mile stretch of I-70 in north Denver.

"Stapleton" refers to former Denver Mayor Ben Stapleton. Denver's Central Park neighborhood was named after him until 2020. Because of his connection to the Ku Klux Klan, the Stapleton name was removed from multiple areas, including the neighborhood, schools and a recreation center.

Video above (2021): Why 'Stapleton' popped up on two Denver road signs

Denver formally requested that CDOT change the signage on the streets and over the interstate.

The streets are now known as 45th North Drive and 44th Avenue.

CDOT spent $191,000 on the change, including the cost of design updates and replacement. The money was expected to come from the Central 70 Project's contingency budget.

Interestingly, CDOT previously did some research and found an August 1965 memo from Denver's City Engineer that revealed the Stapleton street names were actually never official.

"Considerable effort is required to formally dedicate these frontage roads as City streets; but because of the current need for street names in that area, we have been informally permitting the residents to use the names 'Stapleton North Drive' and 'Stapleton South Drive' for the frontage roads east of Colorado Boulevard. Specifically, Stapleton North Drive is the designation for the frontage road on the north side of Interstate 70 and Stapleton South Drive is the designation for the frontage road on the south side of Interstate 70," the memo said.