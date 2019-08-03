The brush-fire that was the nationwide Chicano movement was lit by sparks here in Denver. Fifty years later, the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center is looking at two events that played a pivotal role in history.

"West High Blowouts"

In March of 1969, Chicano and Chicana students at West High School walked out to protest racism and marginalization in the schools.

Students organized the walkout with the help of Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales and the Crusade for Justice.

They were protesting discriminatory remarks from a teacher and the advice a lot of students were getting to join the military instead of pursuing higher education.

"War of the Flowers"

The second event Su Teatro is honoring is a strike that happened in February of 1969.Lupe Briseño and four other women chained themselves to the gates of the Kitayama Carnation plant.

Felicia Gallegos-Pettis, who is playing Lupe, says the women were protesting bad working conditions, discrimination and harassment on behalf of the managers.

She says Weld County sheriffs deputies sprayed tear gas while the women were still chained to one another. On the play description it says the women, "instantly fell to the ground; coughing and weeping."

Chicano Power 1969: The Birth of a Movement

Chicano Power 1969: The Birth of a Movement shows from March 14-31, 2019. It was created and produced by Anthony J. Garcia and Daniel Valdez.

