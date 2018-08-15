Firefighters are continuing to comb through the rubble that’s all that remains after a home explosion off South Santa Fe Drive Tuesday afternoon razed a six-unit structure and left nine people injured – one of them critically.

The cause of the gas explosion remains under investigation, and Denver Fire Department spokesperson Greg Pixley said it might have been a crime.

It happened across the street from SPACE Gallery. The surveillance camera out front malfunctioned 27 minutes before the blast, but another camera on the side of the building briefly captured the explosion.

You can see it in the upper right-hand corner of the video below:

Can’t see the video? Click here: https://gph.is/2vJ426M

The explosion was strong enough to knock paintings off the wall and cause the garage door to buckle.

In the surveillance video, you can see dust temporarily make shadows disappear. The full video is posted below:

Luckily, none of the paintings appear to have been damaged.

“I'm glad the art is OK, and everyone else is OK and I'm … hoping that the people that were in the blast are OK,” SPACE Gallery owner Michael Burnett said.

One person was trapped in the rubble from the explosion and subsequent collapse of the structure, Pixley said, but was rescued by firefighters. Their condition is not known, but they are believed to be stable.

A second person who was trapped in the building is in critical condition, according to Pixley.

The seven other injuries range from burns to force trauma.

Santa Fe Drive was closed for the investigation, but has since reopened.

Marshall Zelinger further explains what the art gallery surveillance footage shows in the video above.

