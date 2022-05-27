A lot is asked of teachers. That includes preparing to defend classrooms

There's an extraordinary conversation happening when teachers take active shooter training.

DENVER — We ask and expect a lot from our teachers -- the teaching itself, paying for supplies and so much more. And now, after the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, there's again a large conversation happening around teachers and active shooter training in Colorado and elsewhere.

Jefferson County School District's security director, John McDonald, has trained hundreds of schools and thousands of teachers across the country on this difficult ask, educating them on best practices.

"Lockdown is incredibly effective strategy," he said. "Behind a locked classroom door. Behind a locked door in a school, and a secondary locked classroom door, these are timed barriers that work. They are proven to work."

Always keeping doors closed is easier than it sounds, he added. There are a lot of factors to consider, like kids coming and going, and now, end of year celebrations. He also said some older school buildings don't have air conditioning, so administrators have to keep doors and windows open to cool down the buildings.

But a lockdown helps buy time for law enforcement to show up.

And, if necessary, McDonald has also worked with teachers to think about how to defend themselves and the kids inside the classrooms.

While rare, it has happened.

"If there's no other recourse, no other recourse or moment in time that's all you got, what are your options?" asked McDonald.

"Dr. David Benke, our math teacher at Deer Creek Middle School, knew immediately what he was going to do," he said, referencing the 2010 school shooting there. "He did. He attacked the gunman, subdued him and controlled him. But he is someone who thought about this a lot and put a lot of time and consideration behind that thought process. He reacted as he had built muscle memory. Most people, that's really difficult to do."

McDonald knows this is an extraordinary thing to ask teachers to think about. He said it's tough, heartbreaking and a last resort, but an important part of being prepared.

"Any given day, a teacher's job is to educate our little ones, educate our kids who just want to be there to learn, thrive, and grow, and be happy in that environment. Now you are asking teachers to think about the worst case scenario."

McDonald said some teachers think about it more than others. He works with them on strategies and hopes to hand back some power to the classroom.

"We can have the conversation today a little easier than we could a decade ago," said McDonald. "We've had a decade of tragedy. We've had two decades of tragedy. Everybody knows it, but it's still in the back of your mind. You think it will never happen to me. It can happen here, and it's happening somewhere. So, we have to have the conversation. It's a challenging one."

There's also the matter of discussing all of this with children.

The conversations evolve with age. The older kids work on strategies that are more comprehensive and robust.

The conversation is much gentler with younger kiddos, and strategy might include practicing games like who can lick a lollipop the quietest for longest? Who can draw in the dark the best?

McDonald said this kind of training is not just for schools, but can be used at the grocery store, movie theaters, church -- really anywhere. He also said after the January 6th insurrection, McDonald got calls from family and people in Washington expressing the young interns who went to Jeffco schools remembered what they learned, and used it.

Beyond this specific training, McDonald also said that everyone should being vigilant and ready to report something if you see something.

"I want our families today to enjoy the summer. I want our families to take a breath. Do something amazing and fun with your kids. Find a way be together. Stop thinking of the last school year that was so tough on everyone. Don't even think about the next one yet."

