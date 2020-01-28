DENVER — There's a modest house in Denver that was home to some of the greats.

Monday night, the Denver City Council will decide if that home in North Park Hill should be protected as a historical landmark.

Jenny Buddenborg with the City of Denver helped with the application process and said she didn't know about the history of the home until the owners said they felt it was important to designate it as a landmark.

"You look at images of the house, it's lovely missionary revival style," she said. "Not something that necessarily pops enormously. I don't know what it is about this property."

It turns out its history dates back to the early 1900s starting with Charles Marble Kittredge.

Charles Marble Kittredge

Kittredge built the home and lived there from 1911 to 1915.

He developed the Kittredge building downtown that many people know as 16th and Glenarm.

He also helped develop the North Park Hill neighborhood while keeping in mind a health epidemic.

"There was a pandemic of tuberculosis across the country, and many found the Colorado climate conducive to people healing from TB," Buddenborg said.

Buddenborg said he helped build homes that allowed for ventilation and fresh air, including the home that is being considered for historic designation.

Kittredge moved out of the building in 1915, and in 1920, Charles Ginsberg moved in.

Charles Ginsberg

Buddenborg said Charles Ginsberg spent a lot of his career fighting the Ku Klux Klan at a time when there was a lot of influence on local and state political leadership.

"He did a lot to fight it and was instrumental to push the hate group of the state," Buddenborg said.

A presentation for the Denver City Council posted online offered more detail:

"Ginsberg, who was Jewish, debated Klan supporter Reverend William Oeschger, minister of Denver's Highlands Christian Church, at the University of Colorado in May 1924. The well-attended debate is considered by some to be the single most successful anti-Klan event in Colorado and contributed to the downfall of the white-supremacist hate group in the state."

Ginsberg lived in the home from 1920 to 1929.

William 'Bill' Forrest

William Forrest moved in in 1971. An investor, he made a name for himself in true Colorado fashion.

Buddemborg said one of his most well-known inventions is the Denali snowshoe that he came up with while living in the North Park Hill home.

The landmark application also said:

"Mountain Safety Research (MSR) bought the design rights and it became the company's 9 best-selling snowshoe. Forrest was eventually hired by MSR as the manager of Research & 10 Development. At the time of his retirement from MSR in 2010, he had over 100 products on the market 11 and 17 patents to his credit."

Forrest lived in the home from 1971 to 1998.

Buddenbrog said she didn't know why all three people chose to live in the same house but that it was unusual to have that many people who've had an influence on their community call the same house "home," and that it was the first application with that kind of history she's worked on.

The Denver City Council met at 6 p.m. Monday night to make a final decision on if the house will receive a historical designation, which would mean the home's character and history would have to be preserved and honors and the home couldn't be torn down.

