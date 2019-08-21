DENVER — Colorado loves Phillip Lindsay. The Pro Bowl running back is a South High School grad and CU Boulder alum who rose from obscurity to become one of the most exciting players in the NFL.

He gets plenty of respect here, but in the initial version of Madden 20? Not so much.

“I still want to know why my face isn’t in the Madden stuff?” Lindsay said to a Madden ratings performance adjuster who stopped by Denver Broncos practice. “People are mad.”

In particular, he took issue with his hair. And let’s be real: it was kind of an abomination. This isn’t Phillip Lindsay! He has awesome curls! He wears headbands!

HE'S AN ICON.

Lindsay was reassured that a change is coming, and that’s great and all, but what if someone made a 9NEWS video game version of the dudes from Next that looked this bad?

But Madden realized the error in its ways, kept its promise, and fixed Phillip Lindsay once and for all.

Given that he retweeted the images, it's fair that things are all good in his universe ... at least when it comes to his hair.

His player rating is an 86 overall ... which is pretty good, but definitely not the respect he deserves.

No surprise here, but linebacker Von Miller has the highest player rating out of any of the Broncos. His overall rating is a 97. Chris Harris Jr. is considered the second best Bronco (at least by Madden), with a rating of 90.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has an 88.

