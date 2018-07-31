You might have seen Richard Frank Jr.’s photo on Facebook by now.

He’s the “mystery” Colorado State trooper who helped some college students traveling from Massachusetts to California pay off a speeding ticket that could have kept them in jail.

The “kids” in the photo from 1980 realized they never paid their $5 debt to the generous trooper … so Colorado State Patrol put his photo on Facebook to help them find him.

That trooper was Richard Frank Jr. He and his wife Barbara don’t have a TV, but luckily, his friends and family members called him up after they saw a photo of him on TV last week (it was on Next with Kyle Clark, by the way).

The couple lives in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

Frank Jr. only worked for CSP for a few years before going to work in construction. He was also an RTD bus driver for a while, and retired in January.

UPDATE: speaking to members of the class of ‘78-2, we know the former Patrolman is Richard Frank Jr. We are still looking for his current whereabouts, so if anybody knows Richard, please let him know we are looking for him (in a good way!). https://t.co/6x8erDdnAK — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) July 27, 2018

To be honest, Frank Jr. said he didn’t remember the specific incident – but he said the guy who reached out to fulfill a promise from almost 40 years ago is the real star of the story.

He said he was flabbergasted when he learned people were looking for him.

CSP connected Frank Jr. with the men who want to pay him back his $5 and he’s since sent them an email.

What’s the next part of this story? We’ll have to wait and see.

