DENVER — Patrick Stone was 17 when he saw Billy Joel in what he describes as some of the worst seats at McNichols Arena, a spot so bad he could nearly touch the ceiling.

“Billy looked like a tiny ant, but he could still blow my mind,” Stone said.

This was just one thing that led up to Stone’s current gig: the actual “piano man” at Charlie Brown’s Bar and Grill off West 10th Avenue and Grant Street, where he plays four nights a week. Stone, who sings in addition to playing piano, has played his share of Billy Joel’s music over the past couple of decades during the historic bar’s nightly singalongs.

He said the message behind the music is what has allowed it to stand the test of time.

“Everybody has a story,” Stone said. “You know ‘Paul is a real estate novelist, and the waitress is practicing politics?’ That happens at Charlie Brown’s every night, and that is why a piano bar is so special, because you look around and see stories, and it’s easy to interact with everybody.”

It’s been 37 years since Stone has last seen Billy Joel – and that was long before he was an actual piano man. That’s going to change on Tuesday night thanks to Richard LiPuma, who Stone has known since 1979 when they were part of the marching band at Columbine High School.

LiPuma is an attorney rather than full-time musician, but still occasionally jams with Stone.

“My birthday’s Saturday, and as a birthday gift, one of the things I like to do is to find a person and give them something, give them a birthday gift because that just makes me feel great,” LiPuma said. “I know that Patrick is the piano man in our neighborhood, so I wanted to take him.”

This time, Stone won’t be seeing one of his idols in nosebleed seats. He’ll be on field level in row 30 during the sold-out show at Coors Field.

“Billy Joel has some of the rare qualities Patrick has: he’s an amazing musician on the piano, he can sing, and he’s an amazing songwriter,” LiPuma said.

Stone plays a lot of Billy Joel’s lesser-known songs at Charlie Brown’s, but even though it might be a little cliché for a piano bar, “Piano Man” still brings the house down – even though it’s been 46 years since it was released.

“It has such a mythology about it,” Stone said. “When I play that song, people link arms and sway back and forth and raise their glasses, buy me a Guinness, you know.”

Billy Joel doesn’t come to Denver often, so Stone is the next best thing.

“People sometimes yell at me ‘hey, piano man!’” Stone said. “But mostly people call me Patrick.”

