KUSA - It was a hard day Wednesday for House Speaker K.C. Becker (D-Boulder).

Someone hacked her website routing visitors to Viagra's website instead, she said.

Becker tweeted about it acknowledging that "It's actually pretty funny."

Her full Twitter statement read: "Whoever hacked my website and had it forwarded to #Viagra, that’s actually pretty funny. As if there isn’t enough excitement at #coleg already. Our endurance in fighting the good fight as #Democrats is well-documented but thanks for the suggestion."

The redirect appeared to be short-lived, however, Becker's website did not go back to normal right away.

Throughout most of the day, her page was taking people to a Go Daddy Domain registration page. It was still that way at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Becker's office says they don't know who hacked the website.

We also don't have any information on when the site is expected to be fixed.

