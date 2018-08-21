KUSA — OK, we need to start this with a disclaimer: the definition of “low” in this context is subjective, given that Colorado is the highest state to begin with.

Another note: We’re talking about elevation. And the discussion stems from a question from Next viewer Norman:

“With all the talk of Colorado’s 14ers, it begs the question: what or where is the lowest point in Colorado?”

We didn’t actually know the answer to this, so we asked Dr. David Parr. He’s an assistant professor at Metro State University who teaches geospacial science. For what it’s worth, there are actually three winners for the “lowest point of Colorado” since the 1940s.

“It’s changed over time based on measurements,” Parr said.

Basically, as technology has gotten better and satellites evolved to the point where they could measure elevation, new low points in Colorado have been discovered.

At first, Parr said the Arkansas River flowing into Kansas was the lowest point in Colorado at around 3,365 feet.

Twenty years later, the North Fork of the Republican River flowing into Kansas was named the lowest point, Parr said.

Then, in the year 2000, a couple of people noticed there was another area possibly lower. It was at the Arikaree River in Yuma County, near where Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas meet. That elevation is at 3,315 feet.

With that being said, Parr said Colorado still has the highest lowest point of any state in the country. For context, the lowest point in the U.S. is in the Badwater Basin in Death Valley, which is 279 feet below sea level.

And, Colorado's lowest point is higher than the highest in multiple states, including Alabama, Florida, Delaware and Wisconsin, to name a few.

So, even when you get low in Colorado, you’re still technically pretty high.

