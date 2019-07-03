DENVER — Close to half of Colorado's 64 counties have passed resolutions declaring themselves "second amendment sanctuaries" in response to a piece of gun control legislation moving its way through the legislature.

HB19-1177, commonly known as the red flag bill, essentially allows for a judge to order someone’s guns be taken away if they’re considered to be a risk. The person would have to prove they’re no longer a threat to have their guns returned to them.

The bill hasn't yet passed, but with Democrats in control of the legislature and in the top offices of state government, it's unlikely to fail.

WHY ARE THESE COUNTIES PASSING THESE RESOLUTIONS?

Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams has been vocal about his opposition. The Board of Weld County Commissioners unanimously passed its resolution in early March.

Reams argues the bill violates Constitutional rights, does little in the way of addressing mental health and says it could put law enforcement in danger if officers show up to a person's house - a person who's considered a risk - and attempt to seize their weapons.

“The very last choice I’d use in one of those situations is the use of a red flag law,” Reams told Next with Kyle Clark. “I’m going to go a different route any chance that I can.”

Through the resolution, the commissioners in Weld County said they would not put money toward building a storage facility for weapons seized by law enforcement. Additionally, the commissioners said they will support Sheriff Reams if he decides not to enforce the bill if it becomes a law.

While these counties each have their own resolutions, with their own language, the reasons for passing them have been similar across the board.

In Douglas County, however, the sheriff and county commissioners stand on opposite sides of the issue. Sheriff Tony Spurlock, who's pushed for the bill since last year, has become the face of the legislation. He believes a law like this could have prevented the death Douglas County Deputy Zack Parrish, who was killed by a man known to law enforcement. The man fired at officers from several agencies when they responded to a call at the shooter’s apartment on Dec. 30, 2017.

Douglas County Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt a resolution there despite the sheriff's dissent.

WHAT HAPPENS IF COUNTIES CHOOSE NOT TO ENFORCE THE LAW?

This is all a hypothetical scenario for now, but if the bill passes, and sheriffs refuse to follow judges' orders to seize someone's guns when that person is deemed dangerous, consequences for the sheriff could follow.

Sheriffs would be asked to take red flag requests from citizens to judges. If they refuse, they could get sued. If a judge issues a gun seizure order, and the sheriff refuses to enforce it, the judge could haul the sheriff in and hold them in contempt.

Conservative sheriffs similarly vowed not to enforce 2013 laws against high-capacity ammunition magazines. In that situation, however, judges weren't sending law enforcement into homes to look for magazines. This bill calls for sheriffs to get proactively involved on both the front side, taking red flag petitions to judges, and on the back side, in terms of seizing guns.

Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat, supports the red flag bill. His spokesman, Lawrence Pacheco, says knows about the challenge posed by sheriffs refusing to enforce the bill if it becomes law.

“He is aware of the issues and is studying them,” Pacheco said.

Recently, Weiser said county sheriff's who refuse to enforce the red flag bill when it becomes law should resign.

HOW IS THIS DIFFERENT THAN CITIES THAT CONSIDER THEMSELVES IMMIGRATION SANCTUARIES?

Some Next with Kyle Clark viewers have asked why a sheriff could face contempt charges for refusing gun seizures, but leaders of immigration sanctuary cities wouldn't face similar sanctions.

The difference is that immigration detainer requests from federal agents aren't mandatory court orders. Sanctuary cities often tell ICE to secure a judicial order if they want the local governments to comply. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper have both expressed that sentiment.

WHICH COUNTIES HAVE PASSED RESOLUTIONS OPPOSING THE RED FLAG BILL?

9NEWS has confirmed these counties passed 2nd amendment sanctuary resolutions. If you know of one we're missing here, let us know. We'll update the list as we learn of changes.

Alamosa County

Archuleta County

Baca County

Cheyenne County

Conejos County

Crowley County

Custer County

Delta County

Dolores County

Douglas County

El Paso County

Elbert County

Fremont County

Huerfano County

Jackson County

Kiowa County

Kit Carson County

Lincoln County

Logan County

Mineral County

Moffat County

Montezuma County

Montrose County

Otero County (Otero has had a resolution like this since 2013)

Park County

Prowers County

Rio Blanco County

Rio Grande County

Teller County

Washington County

Weld County

These cities have passed their own resolutions:

Craig, Colo.

