DENVER — Must be a slow news day!

When someone says, "Must be a slow news day" to a reporter, it's like directing them to the "X" on a treasure map.

On Wednesday afternoon, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) held a brainstorm session with Democratic lawmakers and his department heads at the Carriage House of the Governor's Mansion.

When so many elected leaders are in the same room, it's usually a public meeting. However, the event wasn't listed on the governor's public events calendar, nor the calendar for his cabinet members.

After hearing about the meeting on Tuesday night, we reached out to Democratic lawmakers the following morning to find out the logistics. After talking with five lawmakers, the response was unanimous. You know that sound when you put your teeth together and breathe in? That was the response. The lawmakers hemmed and hawed and didn't want to provide details. Curious.

After we found out about when and where the event was, we were greeted with that oh-so-catchy catchphrase.

"First of all, I want to make sure everyone knows our good friend Marshall Zelinger is here," said Senate Majority Leader Sen. Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder). "It's obviously a slow news day."

And then everyone laughed.

The slow news day involved a brief discussion about Polis' 2020 goals and breakout sessions asking the question, "Where do you want the state to be in 10 years?"

"We want to help with your ideas: prescription drugs, saving people money on health care, early childhood education," Polis said prior to the breakout sessions.

What made this event interesting to cover, besides the odd secrecy around it, was because there was no Republican representation.

"I have a regular leadership meeting, with Republican legislators. If they invite me to their retreats, obviously I'm happy to come and speak. The Democrats have, the Republicans haven't yet," said Polis.

When asked if he would hold a session like this for Republicans, Polis seemed open to the idea.

"Yeah, we'd be thrilled to. We'd be thrilled to. We'd be happy to extend that invitation. We've had many Republican lawmakers come to our sessions in Weld County (and) in Mesa County," said Polis.

Listening events like the one on Wednesday have happened recently in Pueblo, Greeley and Grand Junction.

With lawmakers hesitant to talk about the meeting before it happened, Polis thought it might be because they didn't know what to expect, not to keep a secret.

"Anything that legislators are going to say to our cabinet or one another, they know because they're sharing it with a large group, (it) isn't going to be secret anyway," said Polis.

