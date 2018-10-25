Turning out the youth vote can be a challenge, especially for a midterm election.

Less than 20 percent of people between the ages of 18 and 19 who were eligible voted in the last midterms four years ago, according to the website United States Election Project.

Students at Fairview High School in Boulder said they are hoping that trend turns around this year.

"We have a voice, we're all really excited about using it and that's indicative of something very hopeful for our futures," Mariah Menaker, a senior at Fairview said.

A large block of seniors marched from school to drop off their ballots together Thursday morning. Watch the story from photojournalist Bryan Wendland in the video above.

© 2018 KUSA-TV