Not sure if you heard, but there's a wedding to celebrate this weekend.

Here's the jist:

She has long, dark hair. He's kind of tall.

They were long-distance for a while, but they're settling down now after picking a place to call home.

Of course, we are talking about Liz and Yosef.

They're not royal; they're real - a real, everyday, normal couple in Colorado who went to the city clerk's office in Denver Friday to get married.

We'll hear a lot about the ~ royal wedding ~ in the days to come, but let's take a few moments to celebrate other equally happy couples.

Next talked to them at the clerk's office. Get to know them in the video above.

