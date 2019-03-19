PUEBLO, Colo. — Every license plate that ends up at this auto salvage yard is being recycled in a very unique way. A massive display of plates on one wall have accumulated roughly over the past 10 years.

"One day we realized we needed siding on the building and we had a pile of license plates," said Elizabeth Schlup, owner of Penrose Auto Salvage. "Doesn’t get any cheaper than putting license plates on the side of building."

Courtesy Elizabeth Schlup

Schlup said that her favorite thing about the license plates was how they looked at night.

"At night, if you're coming down the road, all those license plates have reflective coating on them, so the whole building reflects," she said. "It’s pretty cool."

One side of the building is not covered, but it could be someday.

"It's a work in progress. We are constantly putting them up. It will probably take us a while, quite a few years," Schlup said.

