BUENA VISTA, Colo. — If there’s one person you want to lead you up a Colorado 14er, it’s Shane Matson.

He’s a Colorado native who, in addition to summiting a 14er a whopping 174 times, has also spent 20 years guiding other people up the peaks. No, that’s not Matson’s full-time job: he’s just passionate about the mountains, and a big believer in being prepared.

Thursday morning, he took a group of 26 people up 14,009 feet on Mt. Huron near Buena Vista. Almost all of them summited, thanks in part to Matson’s detailed list of guidelines to ensure safety during the hike.

Oh, he’s also an amateur meteorologist, and he spends his entire summer preparing for his climbs. So far, he says 701 people have participated in his hikes, and 624 successfully summited.

It’s something refreshing in today’s day and age, when many people conquer Colorado’s peaks without the proper gear, training or knowledge. And, as you can see, he still has plenty of stoke about the mountains he loves!

You can read some of his safety tips below:

Safety

It is important that everyone stay within their limits.

If you start to get a blister, begin to feel altitude symptoms, please stop and let someone know. Extra bandages or duct tape can help.

Altitude sickness prevention: Hydration, ibuprofen, ginkgo biloba, high energy foods and stay within your limits. Limit alcohol.

Rest step will be very helpful.

Focus at all times. Always look before stepping. Make sure to tighten boots on the way down!

Weather issues: you can expect anything (as many of you has experienced). Please don’t overpack, but have your three key layers.

First aid kits

Check your equipment and pack tonight before you go to bed. Hats, gloves, boots, food, jackets, rain gear. Be prepared to stay the night if something goes wrong.

Radios (I have 4 channel 4-7) Others?

Clip those toenails, We seem to lose a few every year on the descents.

Do not leave trailhead until the entire group has returned. Let me know on the radio if you need to leave early for some reason. As many of you know, we have cool things to give out to everyone afterward.

Mosquito spray with DEET

Other tips: trecking poles are good up to the ridge including the snow, and please take lots of great pictures.

