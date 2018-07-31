The stage production of “Into the Woods” takes the audience on a journey through well-known fairy tales, but the Phamly Theatre Company is telling the story in a very unique way.

“We produce professional plays and musicals that exclusively feature artists with disabilities of all different kinds,” said Phamly Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Regan Linton.

It’s a production that has created a friendship between two unlikely people.

“It’s interesting for a deaf and a blind person to try to figure out how to communicate with each other,” said Albert Tharpe III, who plays the role of the Narrator.

His new friend is 9-year-old Vianca Marez. She was born blind while Tharpe was born deaf.

“He is my very best friend and I’m his very best friend,” said Marez, who is also one of the actors in the show. “I learned some sign [language] from Albert, so I know signs like ‘thank you.’”

They are both part of an ensemble that features about 28 actors with disabilities like spinal cord injuries and cerebral palsy.

it’s really all about pursuing your hopes and dreams and what happens when you find out that life is not just a big fairy tale,” Linton said.

Albert plays the narrator and even though he is deaf, he has a unique way of communicating with the audience.

“I would sign bigger to the audience, my body language and my facial expressions,” said Tharpe through his American Sign Language interpreter, Natalie Austin. “I didn’t just sign, I moved around a lot,”.

To bring his character to life, the entire company participated in ASL classes weekly and five young actors act alongside him as the narrator’s voice. It’s a part he says he was made for.

“I always grew up telling stories, to kids, I love making up stories so this roles is great so it’s like ‘heck yeah, bring it on…I’m ready for this role,” Tharpe said.

He is having fun on stage with his new best friend and connecting with an audience willing to listen.

“My hope is that the audience recognizes that sign language itself is not just simple, it is in depth, it has very precious history behind it,” Tharpe said.

“It doesn’t matter your disability, but what matters is that you can communicate with other people’s disabilities,” Marez said.

The production is playing until Aug. 5 at the Space Theater at the Denver Center for Performing Arts.

Their hope is to inspire people to reimagine disability through professional theatre.

© 2018 KUSA-TV